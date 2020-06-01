Blackrock Advisors offloads stake in Equitas Holdings, GNFC, NCC, PTC India, Karnataka Bank

Blackrock Advisors LLC A/C The Master Trust Bank of Japan has offloaded its stake in several companies through bulk deals on May 29.

As per the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange, Blackrock Advisors sold 21,99,743 shares of Equitas Holdings at Rs 42.39 per share.

Blackrock Advisors also offloaded 8,81,269 shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals at Rs 131.58 per share, and 96,19,464 shares of NCC at Rs 23.09 per share.

Blackrock Advisors also sold 17,92,796 shares of PTC India at Rs 33.46 per share and 16,42,384 shares of Karnataka Bank at Rs 34.83 per share.

On the other hand, Marathon Edge India Fund bought 4 lakh shares of Newgen Software at Rs 138.99 per share.





