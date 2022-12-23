 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Black Friday: Sensex, Nifty down; Covid, recession fears weigh on sentiment

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

Longer periods of elevated interest rates, fears of recession, worsening COVID situation and negative global cues stomp the Indian indices down

Global equity markets have been reeling under selling pressure,  dampening the festive spirit ahead of the Christmas holidays. Indian shares, too, were trading low, down almost 1.3 percent on  December 23, mirroring the trend.

The Indian market, which had defied global peers until recently, has been clocking losses since December 20. at 11.55 am, the 30-pack Sensex was trading with a loss of 825 points, or 1.36 percent, at 60,000. The broader Nifty was down 253 points of 1.4 percent at 17,874.

The US markets reversed their positive trend on December 22 to close the day with losses. The rising fears of an economic recession and the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates to battle inflation, dragged the tech-heavy Nasdq down by more than 2 percent, while the Dow Jones and S&P500 lost more than one percent each.

At home, barring pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red. The India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, was up 3.4 percent from 15.2 to 15.7.

The major factors contributing to the global selloff are:

US Fed to continue with interest rate hikes