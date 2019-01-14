App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BL Kashyap & Sons jumps 10% on bagging orders worth Rs 652 cr

Most projects are expected to be completed in a period of 24 months from the date of award.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
BL Kashyap & Sons shares climbed 10 percent intraday Monday after the company received orders worth Rs 652 crore.

"The projects are from various unrelated domestic clients from varied sectors, the projects will be carried out in cities such as Bangalore and Chennai," the building & civil engineering construction company said in its filing.

Most projects are expected to be completed in a period of 24 months from the date of award, it added.

The five projects include design and construction of underground commuter amenities Centre in Chennai worth Rs 192.34 crore, design and build prefabricated steel structure at Bangalore worth Rs 143.24 crore, and concrete and block work for high rise apartments at Bangalore worth Rs 163.60 crore.

At 11:48 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 22.00, up Rs 1.40, or 6.80 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:56 am

tags #BL Kashyap & Sons #Buzzing Stocks

