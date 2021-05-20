MARKET NEWS

Bitcoin today: Take a look at the latest price of 10 cryptocurrencies

On May 19, both bitcoin and ethereum saw their biggest single-day falls since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

May 20, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representational image)

The cryptocurrency market lost nearly $1 trillion in market capitalisation on May 19 after a crash in major digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, plunged around 30 percent to $30,066, the lowest since late January. Reuters reported that both bitcoin and ethereum saw their biggest single-day falls since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

Also read: Explained | Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?

Many cryptocurrency exchanges across the world reported outages, such as WazirX and Coinbase.

"We're working on a fix for the issues related to WazirX app/website and will update you as soon as it's back up" the trading platform tweeted last night.

As of 10.55 am on May 20, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation (data from coinmarketcap.com):

> Bitcoin: $39,462

> Ethereum: $2,605.56

> Tether: $1

> Binance Coin: $355.29

> Cardano: $1.59

> Dogecoin: $0.3497

> XRP: $1.14

> Polkadot: $26.76

> Internet Computer: $148.81

> Bitcoin Cash: $758.63

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.

Also read: Fretting over 30% crash in Bitcoin? Experts say it's a healthy correction, excellent opportunity to buy
first published: May 20, 2021 11:48 am

