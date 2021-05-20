Bitcoin today: Take a look at the latest price of 10 cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency (Representational image)

The cryptocurrency market lost nearly $1 trillion in market capitalisation on May 19 after a crash in major digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, plunged around 30 percent to $30,066, the lowest since late January. Reuters reported that both bitcoin and ethereum saw their biggest single-day falls since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

Many cryptocurrency exchanges across the world reported outages, such as WazirX and Coinbase.

"We're working on a fix for the issues related to WazirX app/website and will update you as soon as it's back up" the trading platform tweeted last night.

As of 10.55 am on May 20, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation (data from coinmarketcap.com):

> Bitcoin: $39,462

> Ethereum: $2,605.56

> Tether: $1

> Binance Coin: $355.29

> Cardano: $1.59

> Dogecoin: $0.3497

> XRP: $1.14

> Polkadot: $26.76

> Internet Computer: $148.81

> Bitcoin Cash: $758.63

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.