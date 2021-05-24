MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bitcoin today: Check latest prices of 10 cryptocurrencies here

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has slipped to $31,179. It had touched an all-time high of $64,829 on April 14.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
Illustration by Suneesh K | Moneycontrol]

Illustration by Suneesh K | Moneycontrol]

Bitcoin sell-off continued on May 24 after a tumultuous week for cryptocurrencies that were hurt in part by China’s crackdown on mining and trading as part of efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks.

At the time of writing this article, bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has slipped to $31,179 in the last 24 hours. The 24 -hour high remained at $37,733. The digital currency had touched an all-time high of $64,829 on April 14.

On May 16, 2021, the global cryptocurrency market had a market capitalization of around $2.2 trillion. On May 23 , after seven days, it stands at around $1 trillion. The market is in red, with all major cryptocurrencies trading at levels lower than their earlier prices.

As of 8.40 am on May 24, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):

> Bitcoin: $35,602

Close

> Ethereum: $2,184.76

> Tether: $1

> Binance Coin: $274.62

> Cardano: $1.38

> Dogecoin: $0.3065

> XRP: $0.8023

>Polkadot: $18.53

>Internet Computer: $144.10

>Bitcoin Cash: $575.31

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: May 24, 2021 09:21 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.