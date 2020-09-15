Bitcoin rises 3% tracking strong gains in US stocks

Bitcoin prices rose over 3 percent on September 15 tracking strong gains seen in the US stock market.

Bitcoin was up 2.84 percent to $10,732.59 at the time of writing this copy. It touched a 24-hour high of $10,837.80 and a 24-hour low of $10,305.98.

The world's largest cryptocurrency had been under pressure since mid-August 2020 after it failed to hold its 13-month high level of $12,000.

After a bout with volatility, Bitcoin prices saw a major crash since the beginning of September falling over 10 percent so far in the month.

However, Tuesday's rally seems to have reinvigorated the bulls with experts expecting a price recovery from hereon.

"Bulls will have a great chance to confirm a new daily uptrend and push Bitcoin towards $11,000 and even $12,000 as there aren’t many resistance levels on the way up," noted crypto analysts at FXStreet.