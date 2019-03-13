Bitcoin On The Move

The above graph is line chart of Bitcoin from 1st September 2016 to till date.

The value of digital currency Bitcoin surged to $1290 on news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is likely to approve the first bitcoin based ETF as early as March 11. Bitcoin has gained over 33 percent this year and achieved our target of $ 1216 set out in the Mecklai Graph of the week dated on 29th December 2016. The currency has steadily rallied after US President Donald Trumps election and investors belief that Trumps economic plan will increase spending, which would grow the US economy. Indias bank note ban and Chinas crackdown on outflows also saw many investors moving into Bitcoin to shield themselves from currency devaluation and cash shortages in the market. However Bitcoin plunged in the first week of January after Chinas yuan rose sharply and Peoples Bank of China urged investors to take a rational and cautious approach to digital currency. As per Chinese exchange, they account for more than 90 percent account of global Bitcoin trading. Going ahead, any approval from US SEC would open opportunities for new investors with around $ 300 million expected to pour into the ETF. Currently, the SEC has a deadline of 11th March to decide on whether to approve or reject the ETF. The decision could even come at any time before deadline, which could create panic in the markets. We expect prices to continue to rise in 2017 and likely test next level of $2000. However the trade remains volatile and unpredictable, with news in China primarily driving prices.



