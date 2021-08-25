MARKET NEWS

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin flirts with $50,000; should you buy, hold or book profit in the cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin continues to trade near $50,000 as it sustains its rebound after months of weakness. We caught up with experts to decode the upmove and help you plan a strategy for your crypto holdings

