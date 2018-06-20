Biscuit maker Anmol Industries files Rs 750cr IPO paper with SEBI

Hungry General Mills salesman Carl Smith was handed warm biscuits on a train late one evening. With the club car closed, that just didn't happen in 1930. Smith saw potential. He took the idea to a smart food expert at General Mills, and soon a breakthrough was made: "Instant" biscuits as good as homemade. What was it branded?

Kolkata based biscuit maker Anmol Industries has filed the draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering.

The public issue consists of offer for sale of Rs 750 crore by Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust (Rs 720.4 crore), SKG Land Developers LLP (Rs 22.5 crore), Delta Nirman LLP (Rs 4 crore), Anmol Hi-Cool LLP (Rs 2.5 crore) and Puneet Mercantiles LLP (Rs 6 lakh).

Anmol Industries is a branded packaged food company focused on biscuits and cakes under flagship brand 'Anmol'. "Company has over the years leveraged its established brand presence in northern and eastern India, strategic supply chain for an extensive distribution network, diversified product portfolio and consequent value," the statement said.

With six manufacturing facilities which are located at Dankuni and Panchghara in West Bengal, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Hajipur in Bihar and Bhubaneswar in Odishawith company has an actual installed capacity of 2,94,544 MTPA for biscuits and 8,148 MTPA for cakes; and production of 1,44,430.50 MTPA for biscuits and 2,484.89 MTPA for cakes as at March 2018.

The company also has established a distribution network across 17 states comprising of three depots; more than 200 super stockists, who in turn sell our products to more than 2,500 local distributors.

