Birla Corporation shares climb 4% as Emkay initiates buy call, sees 40% upside

Birla Corporation share price rallied 3.7 percent intraday on March 2 as Emkay Global initiated coverage with a buy call, citing expected re-rating on the back of capacity expansion.

The brokerage has set a target price at Rs 967 per share for the stock, implying a 40 percent upside from current levels.

The stock has rallied 34 percent in the last six months. It was quoting at Rs 716.40, up Rs 25.65, or 3.71 percent, on the BSE at 1107 hours.

Birla Corporation, the flagship company of MP Birla Group, has its presence in the northern, central and eastern regions.

It is expanding grinding cement capacities by 33 percent in west/central regions, which should help it achieve 20mt capacity and aid volume growth by mid-FY22/23, said Emkay Global. It expects the company’s EBITDA/net profit to witness a CAGR of 14.7/20.2 percent over FY19-FY23.

Net debt/equity should be at 0.9x in FY22 despite the ongoing capex, it said.

The stock is trading at 7.2x FY22E EV/EBITDA and EV/ton of $72 on FY22E capacities, much lower than other companies with similar capacities, said the brokerage.

The focus on capacity additions without straining the balance sheet should drive a stock re-rating, it said.

Emkay says incentives from various state governments should boost Birla Corp's EBITDA by 12-16 percent till FY23. "Solar plants and mining of coal though allotted blocks in e-auction) should also support profits of the company," it said.

Birla Corp derives 43 percent of its sales volumes from the central markets (26.6 percent in UP and 16.6 percent in MP), 25 percent from the north and 29 percent from the east.

"We expect an improvement in clinker utilization by 6.9 percentage points (PP) in the north, 8.5pp in the east and 9.1pp in the central region over FY20-22, which should help improve/stabilize cement prices," Emkay said.

However, delay in capacity expansion, lower cement prices, delay in the receipt of incentives, and a steep rise in fuel costs are key risks, according to the brokerage.

