Birla Corp Q2 net profit rises manifold at Rs 16.29 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation, the flagship company of M P Birla group, increased manifold at Rs 16.29 crore for the September quarter of current fiscal from Rs 1.46 crore in the previous quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net income of the company during the period increased 19 percent at Rs 1,485 crore from Rs 1,245 crore in the previous similar period.

Cement production for Q2 FY2018-19 stood at 30.97 lakh tonnes, compared to 26.84 lakh tonnes in Q2 FY2017-18, reflecting an increase of 15 percent, the company said in a statement on October 30.

Cement sales for the period stood at 30.68 lakh tonnes, compared to 26.52 lakh tonnes in Q2 FY2017-18, reflecting an increase of 16 percent.

"The companys premiumization strategy is progressing as per plan. Birla Corporation would soon start test marketing of construction chemicals and additives to extend the MP Birla franchise," it said.