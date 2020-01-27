App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon tumbles 3% on 5 USFDA observations for Bengaluru unit

Inspection of the Bengaluru facility took place between January 20 and January 24, 2020,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Biocon
Biocon
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Biocon lost 2.8 percent intraday on January 27 after receiving five observations from the US health regulator for Bengaluru unit.

The pharma company informed exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and GMP inspection of the API manufacturing facility.

At the conclusion of the inspection of the Bengaluru facility, which took place between January 20 and January 24, 2020, the agency issued a Form 483, with five observations, company said in its BSE filing.

Close

It further said it would respond to the FDA with a Corrective and Preventive Action Plan (CAPA) and was confident of addressing these observations expeditiously.

related news

The stock was quoting at Rs 293.45, down Rs 1.00, or 0.34 percent on the BSE at 1017 hours IST.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:27 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.