App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon trades flat despite strong Q3 results

Biocon's Q3 net profit more than doubled, rising 136.34 percent YoY to Rs 217.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Biocon traded flat in early trade after reporting strong results for the December quarter.

The stock gained as much as 1.8 percent on the BSE, before falling slightly below the previous closing price.

The company's Q3 net profit more than doubled, rising 136.34 percent YoY to Rs 217.2 crore.

Biocon's total revenue for the third quarter was Rs 1,566.4 crore, up 43.5 percent from the previous year.

At 09:24 hours, Biocon was quoting at Rs 673 on the BSE, up 0.37 percent.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.