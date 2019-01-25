Biocon trades flat despite strong Q3 results

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Biocon traded flat in early trade after reporting strong results for the December quarter.

The stock gained as much as 1.8 percent on the BSE, before falling slightly below the previous closing price.

The company's Q3 net profit more than doubled, rising 136.34 percent YoY to Rs 217.2 crore.

Biocon's total revenue for the third quarter was Rs 1,566.4 crore, up 43.5 percent from the previous year.

At 09:24 hours, Biocon was quoting at Rs 673 on the BSE, up 0.37 percent.