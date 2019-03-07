Biocon shares slide over 2% after USFDA observations on Bengaluru facility

Shares of Biocon fell 2.71 percent in early trade on March 7 after receiving six observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on inspection of the company's Bengaluru facility.

The FDA issued six observations in Form 483 after pre-approval inspection of Biocon's insulin drug substance manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

The inspection took place between February 25 and March 5, the company said.

The inspection was triggered by a New Drug Application submitted by the company's insulin API customer.

At 0921 hours, Biocon was quoting at Rs 615.5 on the BSE, down 1.59 percent.