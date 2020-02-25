App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon shares decline 6% after USFDA observations for Bengaluru unit

The USFDA had issued a Form 483 with five observations for Bengaluru unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Biocon
Biocon
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biocon share price fell 5.85 percent intraday on February 25 after detailed observations were issued for its Bengaluru unit by the US health regulator.

The stock, which has rallied 40 percent in the last six months, was quoting at Rs 305.00, down Rs 9.15, or 2.91 percent, on the BSE at 1113 hours.

CNBC-TV18 accessed the Form 483 issued to the biopharmaceutical firm's Bengaluru unit by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Close

The USFDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and GMP inspection of the API manufacturing facility in Bengaluru from January 20 to January 24. It made five observations in Form 483,  the company told BSE .

related news

The five observations are:

  • The cleaning validation protocols are not adequately performed;

  • The company failed to adequately investigate non-conformances;

  • Equipment used in production operations are not adequately qualified;

  • The company failed to fulfill responsibilities of the quality control unit;

  • The company failed to adequately handle, store & document material movement & status.


Last week, the USFDA also conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of Biocon's subsidiary, Biocon Sdn. Bhd's Insulins manufacturing facility based in Malaysia, for Insulin Glargine, during February 10-21 and issued a Form 483 with three observations.

The company believes these three observations are procedural in nature.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.