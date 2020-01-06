App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon sells Rs 530cr stake in subsidiary to True North; share price falls 5%

True North has acquired 2.44 percent stake in Biocon Biologics for Rs 536.25 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Biocon share price fell nearly 5 percent intraday on January 6 after the firm sold a minority stake in biopharmaceutical arm to True North.

As per the company's press release, True North has acquired 2.44 percent stake in Biocon Biologics for Rs 536.25 crore.

"This investment is an endorsement of the value that Biocon Biologics has demonstrated as a global biosimilars player, having commercialised three of its molecules in developed markets like EU, US, Japan and Australia. This is at an important inflection point as we gain commercial success with our first wave of Biosimilar products and invest in the long term through broadening our pipeline, expanding our manufacturing capacity and increasing our commercial footprint," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson & Managing Director, Biocon in the press release.

Close

Biocon Biologics is a fully-integrated "pure-play" biosimilars organisation globally committed to transforming patient lives through innovative and inclusive healthcare solutions. It is engaged in developing high-quality, affordable biosimilars aimed at expanding patient access to a cutting-edge class of therapies across the world.

related news

At 1505 hrs, Biocon down 3.9 percent at Rs 289.2 on the NSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #buzzing stock #Market

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.