Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon hits 52-week low despite getting CGMP from EU regulator for Bengaluru unit

The European agency inspected Bengaluru unit in March 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Biocon shares fell 3 percent intraday to hit a 52-week low of Rs 248.30 on June 14 despite company getting certificate of good manufacturing practice from the EU regulator for its Bengaluru unit. The stock closed at Rs 248.90, down 2.93 percent.

These facilities are used for the manufacture of portfolio of biosimilars.

The European agency inspected Bengaluru unit in March 2019. "This was a surveillance inspection of our existing DP and OS facilities and a pre-approval inspection of our additional DP manufacturing line," company said in its filing.

"Biocon has received the Certificate of GMP compliance from EMA for its Biologics Drug Product (DP) as well as Drug Substance (DS) facilities at Biocon Park, Bengaluru," it said.

This certification will enable company to continue addressing the growing needs of patients in the EU markets and enhance access to high quality biosimilars, it added.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

