you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon gains nearly 4% on positive CHMP opinion for Ogivri; Citi maintains buy

Research house Citi has maintained buy call on Biocon with a target of Rs 800 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Biocon gained nearly 4 percent intraday Monday after CHMP has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Ogivri.

Biocon and Mylan N.V. announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Ogivri 41, a biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab), company said in release.

The positive CHMP opinion is based on data submitted as part of the Marketing Authorization Application which included similarity assessment in analytical testing, preclinical and clinical studies.

The CHMP positive opinion will now be considered by the European Commission. The decision on approval is expected by the end of 2018.

Ogivri is indicated for treatment of patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer (EBC), metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and metastatic gastric cancer (MGC).

Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and Joint Managing Director, Biocon said, "This is the third molecule from our collaboration portfolio to receive positive opinion from the European CHMP. We shall continue to execute on our biosimilars strategy of expanding affordable access to high quality products targeting critical illnesses like cancer."

Research house Citi has maintained buy call on Biocon with a target of Rs 800 per share.

According to Citi company's Biosimilars business is at an inflection point and being among the front-runners in most products make the risk-reward favourable.

The company remains a top pick in pharma space, it added.

At 10:19 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 681, up Rs 22.55, or 3.42 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 10:44 am

