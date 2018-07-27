App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon gains 7% on robust Q1 nos; beat analysts’ estimates

The profit was also helped by a low base in Q1FY18 due to supply chain disruption caused by GST rollout.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Biocon gained more than 7 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company beat analysts’ estimates by posting a 47 percent jump in net profit at Rs 120 crore in the first quarter ended June 2018. The growth was led by strong performance of biologics and research services segments.

The profit was also helped by a low base in Q1FY18 due to supply chain disruption caused by GST rollout.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue for the quarter under review grew 21 percent to Rs 1,192 crore in the April-June period, Biocon said in a statement.

The company's EBITDA was at Rs 307 crore grew 25%, with an EBITDA margin of 26 percent for Q1FY19.

Analysts polled by Reuters estimate that Biocon's net profit will rise to Rs 116.9 crore and its revenue for the quarter will increase 27.3 percent on year to Rs 1,180.9 crore

At 09:48 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 599.55, up Rs 40.45, or 7.23 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.