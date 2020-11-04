Bihar election a non-event for the market? Here's what experts have to say

Market participants in India and across the globe are keeping a close watch on the US elections but the assembly election in Bihar, a politically important state, appears to be a non-event for the Indian market.

Bihar has already held two phases of voting—on October 28 and November 3—for its 243-member assembly. The final round of voting is on November 7 and the result will be declared on November 10.

The three-phase election is a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance, which is led by the Janata Dal United in the state with the BJP as the junior partner, and the Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, of Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other smaller parties.

Bihar accounts for nearly 8.5 percent of India’s population, 39 seats in the Lok Sabha and 16 in the Rajya Sabha but market has, so far, chosen to ignore the election.

Experts say the market has a bigger event to focus on in terms of the US elections and COVID-19.

"I do not think the Bihar assembly election will have any significant impact on the mood of the market. We have bigger events such as the US election and COVID-19," said Pankaj Pandey, Head Research at ICICI Securities.

Binod Modi- Head Strategy at Reliance Securities has a similar view.

"The domestic market is more concerned about the USA presidential election considering the business and economic aspects of the country. Additionally, a number of polls have already given the upper hand to the NDA government in the state, which makes no difference for the market," said Modi.

Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking says the market has been too busy with the all-important US elections to pay attention to Bihar. The outcome of the US elections has ramifications for global markets including India, given the significant difference in policy matters between the President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, Roy said.

The market is affected by government policies. The outcome of the Bihar election is not expected to bring any policy changes that can effect the economy or the market.

"It is unlikely that Bihar election results will have a bearing on the central government’s popularity. Central and state elections are fought on different issues and several past elections for the assembly and general seats thrown up different outcomes even when polled on the same day," said a note from IIFL Securities.

Poll and pundits foresee an NDA victory in Bihar, which is also as a reason why the election is a non-event for the market.

As the market is not expecting any change in the regime, it is focussing on bigger events.

What if the polls throw a surprise?

"If the incumbent loses then the poll outcome does become important for the market but in case the incumbent's win, it won’t reflect much on the market," said Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing.

There may be slight volatility if NDA fails to retain power.

"Most opinion polls expect the incumbent government to return to power with a clear majority in Bihar. However, in case the outcome of the Bihar elections is significantly different from the expectations, then

it may cause some amount of volatility in the markets," said Roy of Angel Broking.

"However, we believe that in case of a favourable outcome of the US elections, markets may well ignore an unfavourable outcome in Bihar."

While the assembly election result may be a factor, the market will take note of the seats and vote share of NDA to gauge the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In recent assembly elections, especially where NDA was incumbent, investors were more inclined towards accessing Modi’s popularity and vote shares rather than NDA’s majority government," said Binod Modi of Reliance Securities.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.