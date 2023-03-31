 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biggest single-day rally of March adds Rs 3.5 lakh crore to investors’ kitty

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The rally was broad-based and it was led by the IT sector. Positive mood in Asian markets, tracking the uptrend on Wall Street overnight, lifted market sentiments. Analysts expect a significant upmove from here.

The Indian markets staged a stellar performance on March 31, 2023, with the BSE Sensex climbing over 1,000 points on the final day of financial year 2022-23, taking investor wealth in a single day by Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

While the BSE Sensex jumped 1,031 points to 58,992, the Nifty50 spiked 279 points, or 1.63, percent to 17,360.

Positive mood in Asian counterparts, tracking the uptrend on Wall Street overnight, lifted market sentiments.

Broad-based rally