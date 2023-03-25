 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Latha Venkatesh
Mar 25, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

The biggest casualty is clearly the debt market since mutual funds were the only parties that bought and sold corporate bonds in the debt market. Insurance and pension funds and even banks are usually hold-to-maturity buyers. So the vibrancy in the debt market is bound to be hurt if debt funds don’t get incremental money.

The government on March 24 unexpectedly ended the lower long term capital gains tax (LTCG) for gains from debt funds. The following seeks to analyse the losers (and some minor winners other than the government) from this move.

Top among the losers is the tradition of democratic budget-making through widespread debate over tax proposals. The removal of this three-decade old benefit was brutally swift and secretive. Even the removal of benefits for the Rs 75,000 crore market-linked debentures found mention in the Budget speech and was discussed before and after the Union Budget speech.

That a tax benefit which impacts an Rs 20 lakh crore asset class was done without any public debate is disappointing.

Coming to financial entities: the losers are of course funds with less than 35 percent invested in Indian equities – these include many debt funds, gold funds, fund-of-funds, and funds investing in foreign stock markets