Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Supreme Court versus telcos: Where things stand in the AGR case?

Telecom stocks ended in the green after SC hearing on the AGR case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Telecom stocks ended in the green as Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench on July 20 heard arguments on the government's petition to allow telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to make staggered payments of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over a 20-year period. So, what changed in the AGR crisis after the Supreme Court hearing and where do things stand right now? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra answers.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #big story #Business #videos

