Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Sebi relaxes rules for rights issue to make it easier for companies to raise funds

Will this move enable companies to launch rights issues in the current volatile market conditions? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story

Moneycontrol News

Markets regulator Sebi has rationalised the eligibility criteria and disclosure requirements for rights issue.

The move is done to make fund-raising easier, faster and cost-effective.

Will this move enable companies to launch rights issues in the current volatile market conditions? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Business #India #markets #SEBI #videos

