Big bull market rally conceivable if we can get a big stimulus for Atamnirbhar Bharat: IIFL Securities

As we enter Samvat 2077, it is time to review the samvat gone by and see what happened. How did it impact us and what we learn to succeed in the future?

The past Samvat was clearly historic due to COVID-19, with such a large degree of volatility. If one-year back, we would have Rs 1 lakh in Nifty, it would have become Rs 1.07 lakh, which means a return of 7 percent. However, on March 23 the same one lakh would have become Rs 64 thousand only. On the other hand, if someone invested on March 23, 2020, he would have made 67 percent return year-to-date. Can someone ensure that all your investments can be done on that day is not speaking the truth.

Due to COVID-19, the market had gone down sharply on expectations of a vicious cycle of both supply and demand destruction, however, due to better immunity, Indians have been able to relatively take care of COVID than the west. As a result of the quick opening, except for metros, we have seen the economy doing pretty well in the past three months.

From a market perspective, new leadership has emerged in the form of sectos like IT, pharmaceutical chemical, whereas, erstwhile leaders like banking and NBFC came under pressure due to contractions of 24 percent in the economy in Q1 FY21. Investors who are in dilemma on leadership should use this opportunity to rejig their portfolios. As a result of the sharp run-up, pharma may be a market performer as overvaluation or FDA issues may come back after the hiatus. A lot of beaten-down sectors such as cyclicals sectors, industrials and smaller brands, which have seen demand-supply mismatches have shown a stronger recovery. Stocks like L&T, which have a leaner balance sheet and higher earnings for sectors like tech may do well. Value investing stocks recent outperformance is a sign of new leaderships emerging.

As the market is at its highs, it is pertinent to see the factors which are a trigger for the rally to continue. Huge liquidity both on the domestic front and international front is likely to continue in the coming quarter. With more than 60 percent of global debt being in negative, interest and domestic real interest rates being negative and low returns in real estate, equities have emerged as a clear favourite asset class. During the past few months, Corporate India has reduced cost drastically coupled with overall demand recovery leading to increasing utilisation rates. This, if sustained, can lead to a new capex cycle in India. The return of equity investment in the long-term being average is a reflection of profit growth for Indian companies which have not had a dream run after 2007. For the economy to fire you need capex, consumption, exports all to do well. If we can get a big stimulus for Atamnirbhar Bharat from India, a big bull market rally is clearly conceivable.

However, at this start of Samvat 2077, one needs to look at the urban economy which has been a laggard compared to the rural economy rebounded. It's critical to see how people can come back to the workforce which is essential to drive consumption. RBI, which has been at the forefront of stimulus now has its hand are tied due to the recent rise in inflation.

Government needs to stimulate the economy going forward to shoulder the recovery. In addition to higher crude price, how India is able to increase its market share of global trade from China will be critical considering the competition from Vietnam, Bangladesh etc.

At the end, we all need to use this festival of lights to remove darkness from our minds, which can bring a new perspective to help us to invest for prosperity to us and the country.

Happy Diwali!

(Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research at IIFL Securities.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.