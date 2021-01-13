Big bet for 2021? 90% of stocks in Small & Midcap index trade above 50 & 200-DMA

2020 was the year of change or a reset for many but it turned out to be a fabulous year for equity investors with benchmark indices rallying by about 15 percent each but the big surprise came from the small & midcaps space.

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rallied by about 15 percent each compared to about 20 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and more than 32 percent jump in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in 2020.

Small & midcaps underperformed benchmark indices in the last 2 years but 2020 revived investors’ appetite for broader market equities. Abundance liquidity proved to be the biggest driver of the rally seen in the year 2020.

The outbreak of COVID forced many central bankers to adopt loose monetary policy and provide stimulus to boost growth. Foreign institutional investors poured in more than Rs 1 lakh cr in Indian equity markets in the year gone by.

Thanks to the abundance liquidity, green shoots in the economy and revival in earnings, investors started chasing growth largely in untapped small & midcaps.

The recent momentum seen in the small & midcap space has pushed more than 90 percent of the respective indices above their 50 & 200-Days Moving Average which confirms robust momentum in these stocks.

Most of the stocks could well be considered in the large-cap segment given the recent rise seen in the M-cap but they are still part of the broader market indices. The recent euphoria in these stocks does suggest that money is chasing growth and will continue to do in 2021 but chances of some consolidation cannot be ruled out.

In terms of technical parameters, stocks that are trading well above their short-term and long-term moving averages i.e. 50-DMA, and 200-DMA are considered to be in an uptrend.

There are more than 90 stocks in the S&P BSE Midcap index that are trading above their 50 & 200 DMA include names like Berger Paints, L&T Infotech, Info Edge, Adani Enterprises, Biocon, IGL, Biocon, and Muthoot Finance, etc.

There are more than 600 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index that are trading above their 50 & 200-DMA. These include Adani Gas, Tata Communication, MindTree, Varun Beverages, Ipca Laboratories, and Trent.