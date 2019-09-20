Big Bang fiscal measures not only bring earnings, economy on track but also bring FII flow: Experts

The “Big Bang” fiscal measures, including cuts in the corporate tax and MAT, announced on September 20 are a pre-Diwali gift not only for the slowdown-hit corporates but also consumers, who stand to gain with companies passing on the benefits, experts say.

"It is in a true sense an early arrival of the festival of lights (Diwali) and banishment of a long period of darkness and gloom bothering the Indian economy," Ajay Bodke, CEO PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher, told Moneycontrol.

The string of decisions announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were variously described as incomparable, “far, far better than the budget day” and “even bigger than 1991 reforms”.

N Jaykumar of Prime Securities told CNBC-TV18 that it was absolutely exuberant and an incredible move by the government to revive the economy.

"Government's moves are unbridling animal spirits and we cannot compare move announced today with anything in the past," he said.

The measures that would act as a force multiplier for the flagging economic engine, Bodke said. By slashing corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent (22 percent from 30 percent without exemptions) for domestic companies and an extremely attractive rate of 15 percent for new companies setting up manufacturing operations after October 1, the government had rolled out a red carpet that would ensure hundreds of billions of dollars of FDI & FII flows over the medium term, he explained.

The government also reduced the minimum alternate tax (MAT) to 15 percent from 18.5 percent for companies that continue to avail exemptions and incentives. It also exempted companies which had announced share buybacks before July 5 from the buyback tax.

"Enhanced surcharge will not apply to capital gains by FPIs and domestic investors," Sitharaman said. The revenue foregone by the reduction in corporate tax and other measures would be Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year.

These measures were cheered by markets and investors' wealth increased by more than Rs 6 lakh crore after the BSE Sensex reclaimed 38,000, with gains of 1,955 points intraday, while the Nifty50 climbed over 11,250, up over 550 points intraday.

Here is what experts say:

Samir Arora, Helios Capital

This is not bigger than budget, this is bigger than last 20 budgets.

It is a clear and absolute answer to the kind of pessimism the corporates, equity market had seen. Most of consumer, auto companies and multinationals are higher tax payers, which all will get benefitted. Earnings growth will be seen and this is the start of equity investment.

These announcements are worth 15 percent addition to the market and we will see growth in earnings as the result of rate cuts.

Arora expects investors to gradually move to midcaps as the rally spreads. The first round will be short-covering followed by mutual funds buying.

Motilal Oswal, CMD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

We do believe that we need fiscal stimulus to get out of this slowdown and monetary policy alone could not do that. Hence this move is very good for the country and markets.

This is positive for all companies—tax rate goes down for companies from 300-1000 bps!

Rajiv Singh, CEO, Karvy Stock Broking

After a large number of minor measures, the government announced a bold and major measure to revive animal spirits. The high corporate tax rate meant that Indian companies were not competitive and this move helps address this and shall also boost FDI.

The effective tax rate now stands at 25.17 percent, and for new companies the effective tax rate will be 17 percent. The measure is thus a boost for start-ups as well. Additionally, the finance minister also announced that there will be no tax on buybacks announced before July and no surcharge on capital gains as well.

Reduction of corporate tax has been on the agenda for a while, and this should help in boosting the capex cycle, also it gives companies space to cut prices to boost demand. The corporate tax cut should go a long way in a revival of the economy.

The government estimates the fiscal impact to be about 0.7 percent of GDP, and bond yields have gone up as a result. The measures will benefit the economy with a lag and the boost to the economy as a result of the tax cuts should help offset much of the lower tax rates later in the year and the next fiscal year.

Among the sectors, I expect banking, FMCG, consumer durables, and auto companies to be major beneficiaries.

Ajit Mishra, Vice President Research, Religare Broking

The finance minister has finally taken strong measures to kick start the economy. The corporate earnings had worsened in the last few quarters mainly due to the ongoing slowdown. The cut in corporate tax rate would mean more income for corporates. This would have a direct positive impact on the EPS on all domestic companies.

Further, this move, along with the easing of enhanced surcharge, has the potential to revive FII sentiments as well, as the corporate tax rate makes Indian companies more competitive in the global markets.

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote

The reduction to 22 percent in corporate taxes will result in massive release of Rs 1,45,000 crore immediately in the economy, which will boost sentiments and bring in real surplus to the corporates.

Companies in consumer finance, banks both private and public sector, hotels all pay upwards of 32 percent tax and will benefit the most. However, rest of the sectors will have nominal positive impact. This is a path-breaking move delivered by Modi 2.0 government in the interest of economy at the cost of exchequer in times of crisis, which will go down well in the history.

Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva advisors

The industry demand was for a tax rate of 25 percent. The FM has proposed 20 plus surcharge. This is really encouraging. The reduction of MAT and partial roll back of buyback tax are also very welcome moves. This should be a big booster for Make in India.

Abhimanyu Sofat, Head Of Research, IIFL Securities

The announcement made by FM, are expected to have maximum impact to improve market sentiment and address concerns of slowdown in the economy.

Effective tax rate reducing to 25.17 percent will significantly improve profitability of full tax paying companies, leading to a change in ROE leading to multiple re-rating. Reduction in MAT as well lower rate of tax for a new companies which do no invest in manufacturing till 2023 should lead to higher capex.

Removal of enhanced surcharge on capital gains should be a big positive for investors. Though, the overall revenue loss of Rs.1.45 lakh crore may be considered negative from the bond-market perspective, but we believe that getting the growth back should be a priority for the government.

Romesh Tiwari, Head of Research, CapitalAim

A very welcome move for the corporate sector in general and will help boost the investment activities in the manufacturing cycle. The immediate impact on the market is due to unexpected cuts on tax rates and a surcharge that has also triggered heavy short covering and long build-up. The short-term trend changed to bullish and we may see the Nifty crossing 11,700 soon, led by auto, capital goods, realty and infrastructure companies."