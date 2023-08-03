Big 4 IT stocks yet to catch up with mid-sized peers

Indian IT companies have posted a sombre set of numbers for the first quarter of this fiscal

At the start of this year, if you had adopted a contrarian stance on the embattled Indian IT sector and invested in the frontline tech stocks, well, congratulations – your returns are currently comparable to bank fixed deposits.

Some choices like Infosys would have meant loss of capital.

In fact, such is the slump in this pocket of the market that not a single Big 4 IT player – TCS, Infosys, Wipro or HCL Tech – has managed to hit double-digit returns this year so far.

There’s a clear divergence in the YTD performance of Nifty IT index constituents, with the smaller companies outperforming their larger peers.

Does this mean investors should shift focus to the midcap IT space now?

“In most sectors, it is the smaller companies which face the worst during challenging times, but this is not the case in IT. Smaller companies like Coforge and Persistent Systems are performing well with revenue growth, deal wins, client additions etc,” Chirag Kachhadiya, Research Analyst at Ashika Institutional Equity Research, told Moneycontrol.

However, he added that TCS remains his top pick in the largecap space as the company has weathered multiple storms in the past, like the rise of digitalization, transition to cloud etc.

“Which other IT company can boast of signing deals worth USD 10 billion for two consecutive quarters?” he pointed out.

Mid-Year Review

Maintaining their downtrend which started in 2022, Indian IT companies have posted a sombre set of numbers for the first quarter of this fiscal, bogged down by an uncertain demand environment, cuts in discretionary spending and project delays.

The domestic IT industry is bearing the brunt of global macroeconomic challenges, underpinned by anaemic growth in Europe and fears of interest rate hikes triggering a recession in the US -- the bread-and-butter markets for India’s software services firms.

Dismal growth, guidance downgrades, declining headcount: How Indian IT majors fared in Q1

The top five Indian IT companies (by market capitalisation) have seen their sequential revenue growth on a constant currency basis at anywhere between -2.8 percent and 1 percent, a far cry from the high single-digit and double-digit growth seen last year.

The biggest shocker, however, was Infosys’ sharp guidance cut for the year from 4-7 percent to 1-3.5 percent.



Revenue growth for the quarter was a major pain point. Wipro reported the biggest fall at -2.8 percent in constant currency terms, HCLTech at -1.3 percent, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at 0 percent and LTIMindtree at 0.1 percent, with Infosys leading the pack at 1 percent.

In contrast, Coforge saw its revenue grow 2.7 percent in constant currency terms and it also maintained its double-digit growth guidance of 13-16 percent for the full year, while Persistent Systems topped the list with a revenue growth of 3 percent.

Little wonder then that these two mid-sized firms are sitting on top of the Nifty IT index returns chart.

Analysts say smaller IT companies are managing to bag more deals on the basis of their ability for quick price adjustments as well as differentiated offerings.

For example, Coforge recorded the highest ever TCV (total contract value) wins during the quarter with two large deals in BFS vertical having a TCV of USD 300 million (for five years) and USD 65 million, taking the overall deal signed in Q1 to an impressive USD 531 million.

In the case of Persistent Systems, while total deal TCV declined 11 percent sequentially to USD 380 million off a high base and due to the spillover of some signings into Q2, there were marquee deal wins in the hyperscaler, healthcare and offshore development centre domains for software and hi-tech clients.

“The company’s strong performance in recent years, healthy growth in top accounts, and robust deal pipeline are likely to sustain the growth,” domestic brokerage firm Motilal OSwal said in a note to clients.

However, overall the IT industry faces an uphill task, at least in the next few quarters.

Kotak Institutional Equities said the slowdown is industrywide, and that TCV wins are not translating into revenues “due to tardy pace of decision making, discretionary spending cuts and delay in ramp-ups. Infosys has taken the upfront hit in its guidance.”

Brave New World

The hottest buzzwords currently, both in the tech space and beyond, are artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

While some experts maintain this hyper-growing segment will impact domestic IT companies’ business models and manpower requirement, others say AI will actually present vast opportunities for the firms.

“The IT industry is witnessing macro challenges especially in North America leading to project ramp downs, slowdown in discretionary spend and elongation of deal tenure. We believe these are short term demand pangs and longer term tech spend trajectory remains robust led by cloud, AI, data and generative AI,” IDBI Capital said.

It added that TCS is seeing strong traction in generative AI, which could be a major driver of multi-year tech spend.

Analysts at KRChoksey echoed the views.

“There has been strong interest across the industry to engage with TCS and explore opportunities in Generative AI and Machine Learning. The management expects that TCS is well positioned to benefit from the long-term demand in these areas, driven by its early investment in Gen AI and Machine Learning,” they said.

Vinod TP, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services, said despite muted Q1 numbers, Indian IT companies are expected to rebound in the next couple of quarters with sustained margins and a growing order book size.

“The sector's valuation has dropped significantly by over one-third, making it an attractive long-term investment option. Major growth drivers such as cloud, digitalization, generative AI, and cybersecurity further enhance its revenue potential. We recommend TCS and LTIMindtree among large caps, and Cyient in small caps,” he added.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.