Biden presidency and Republican Senate: Implications for stock markets

Forecasts of a 'blue wave' leading to a Joe Biden presidency and a Democratic-controlled Senate have been replaced by the reality of a Biden presidency and a Republican-controlled Senate. The Senate majority will remain with the Republicans at least till January. Under President Biden changes in economic policy are on the cards. What are the implications for the markets?

Relief rally

Markets have turned bullish. This is partly a relief rally since market positioning has been very cautious in the run up to the elections. Also, there are expectations of further stimulus to the economy. Democrats favour a bigger stimulus for the economy. But, a Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to play ball. So the stimulus is likely to be smaller-than-expected. From the market perspective, the Republican-controlled Senate thwarting a fiscal bazooka from Biden would be good since the Fed would have to remain accommodative for much longer to compensate for the smaller fiscal stimulus. This would sustain the risk-on in equities.

Biden presidency would be pro-trade and predictable

Biden presidency would be more predictable, stable and normal than the Trump's presidency. It is well known that President Biden would follow policies favouring trade and environment. A major concern from the emerging market perspective has been the strong dollar driven by Trump's protectionism and trade wars. A pro-trade policy under Biden would be a boost for emerging market exports. Back home, he would endeavour to raise the corporate tax from 21 to 28 percent and raise the tax on the rich with incomes of more than $4,00,000 a year. This is unlikely to have any major impact on markets.

Capital inflows would be strong

Post the highly accommodative monetary stance of the Fed, experts have been predicting a steep decline in the dollar. Dollar decline is positive for emerging markets. FII inflows triggered by dollar carry trade can move markets beyond optimistic expectations. FII buying to the tune of Rs 14,786 crore during November 5-9 is a significant indicator.

IT would be a major beneficiary

Regarding sectoral fortunes, IT stands out. Democrats have a liberal track record on granting visas. Already the IT industry is on a strong wicket with impressive growth in digital services. Management commentaries from most IT companies indicate that we are on the cusp of a multi-year expansionary cycle for IT services. Biden presidency will be a shot in the arm for the industry. Investors staying put in IT stocks will stand to gain.

The impact of the US election results would be transient. The long-term market trend would be dictated by the course of the virus and its economic impact. The second wave of the pandemic has been brutal in Europe and parts of the US. The lockdowns are likely to delay economic recovery.

Domestic economic news will drive Indian markets

The sustained decline in infections in India is certainly a huge positive. Unlocks have facilitated a sharp rebound in economic activity. There is a broad-based turnaround in segments like pharma, IT, banking, metals, cement, FMCG and automobiles. Automobiles particularly are doing exceedingly well assisted by a preference for private mobility and low-interest rates.

Crash in interest rates has turned out to be a major tailwind for segments like autos and housing. Q2 results from India Inc have beaten all expectations. If the momentum continues, economic rebound in India could be sharp.

The pandemic will be back on centre stage

The impact of the US election outcome will be short-lived. Very soon COVID-19 would be back on centre stage and dictate economic and market trends. An area of concern is the possibility of a second wave in India, which might necessitate the introduction of further restrictions. So, keep an eye on the COVID graph.

(V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Straregist at Geojit Financial Services.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.