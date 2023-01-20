 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heavy electrical equipment maker gains 4% on Rs 300 crore-order deal

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s stock has risen 24 percent in the past three months. BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector

BHEL bags Rs 300 crore order for renovation & modernisation of steam turbines at Ukai thermal power station

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) rose over four percent on January 20 in reaction to the development of the company bagging a Rs 300 crore-order. The heavy electrical equipment manufacturer won an order for the renovation & modernisation (R&M) of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Gujarat.

At 11:54 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 81.95 on the BSE, up 2.5 percent.

The order for R&M of the 200 MW Unit-3 and the 210 MW Unit-5 has been placed on BHEL by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd.

“Significantly, BHEL is also the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of these turbine sets which have been successfully operating for around 40 years, before being taken up for R&M,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company will work on the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, dismantling, erection, testing and commissioning of the steam turbines and associated auxiliaries.