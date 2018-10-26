BHEL stock slips 3% as Jefferies, Macquarie retain underperform rating after Q2 earnings

BHEL shares fell more than 3 percent intraday on Friday on top of 7 percent correction in the previous session after September quarter earnings. Brokerages turned mixed on the stock, saying the working capital deterioration is a risk.

Jefferies has maintained underperform rating on BHEL with a target price of Rs 70 per share, implying potential downside of 0.5 percent. The stock fell over 2 percent on top of 7 percent correction in previous session.

The research house said Q2 results came in below expectations led by higher raw material expenses. "We do not see any upside surprise potential from debtor monetisation. We remain negative as there is no change in the outlook."

Macquarie also retained its underperform rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 64, implying potential downside of 9 percent.

It feels the bigger worry is a sharp decline in cash on working capital increase. Earnings were boosted by depreciation write-back, but there is no visibility on the turnaround in the ordering cycle, the research house said.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has registered a healthy 60.43 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 185.17 crore, driven by strong operational income in industry business.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 6.34 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,779.88 crore on the back of strong growth in industry segment.

Power business in Q2 increased 1.7 percent to Rs 5,153 crore YoY but its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) declined sharply by 36.4 percent, BHEL said.

Industry segment registered a strong 31.7 percent on year increase at Rs 1,453.75 crore with EBIT showing a 3,810 percent YoY increase at Rs 69.6 crore.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 40.7 percent to Rs 240.78 crore and margin expanded by 87 bps to 3.55 percent compared to year-ago.

However, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank remained positive on the stock, saying the stock could return 42 percent and 41 percent over a period of next one year respectively.

Credit Suisse has maintained its Outperform call on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 per share.

Results are reasonable on P&L with revenue, cost items & margins in-line and the company is also reasonably placed in orders worth Rs 25,000 crore, but working capital deterioration is concerning, the research house said.

Deutsche Bank Research has retained its Buy rating, but slashed target price to Rs 99 from Rs 110, citing negative operating leverage amidst rising power demand and tariffs.

The announced equity buyback at Rs 86 does not move the needle but may support valuation, brokerage houses feel.

The state-run power equipment maker has approved the proposal to buyback up to 18.93 crore equity shares (representing 5.16 percent of the total number of paid-up equity) at a price of around Rs 86 per share. The company decided to buyback shares worth up to Rs 1,628.3 crore.

At 12:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 68.60, down Rs 1.75, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.