BHEL stock falls 2% after commissioning project in Gujarat

The company has successfully commissioned 1x800 MW Wanakbori Unit 8 Expansion Project in Gujarat.
Share prices of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) were down over 2 percent intraday on October 22. The company has successfully commissioned 1x800 MW Wanakbori Unit 8 Expansion Project in Gujarat.
The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.20 times. BHEL surged 25 percent on October 18 on the report of government was likely to cut its stake in the company. The government may consider bringing down its stake in state-owned BHEL and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), sources told CNBC Awaaz.The stock surged over 26 percent in the last three days. At 11:50 hrs, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 53.00, down Rs 1.45, or 2.66 percent.
It has touched an intraday high of Rs 55.50 and an intraday low of Rs 52.65.
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 12:05 pm