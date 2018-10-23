App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL rises 2% as co to consider Sept quarter numbers, buyback on Oct 25

The board will also consider proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to consider buyback of its equity shares.

A meeting of board of directors of the company to be held on October 25 to consider the unaudited financial results for & upto the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The board will also consider proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Trading window for designated employees etc. shall remain closed from October18 to 27, 2018.

The share price declined 27 percent in the last 9 months.

At 10:00 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 75.40, up Rs 1.65, or 2.24 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:07 am

