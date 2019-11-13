BHEL reports 42% YoY jump in Q2 profit; revenue declines moderately

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on November 13 posted a 42 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 120.95 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 85.24 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 6,359.68 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 6,934.06 crore a year ago.

However, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.98 crore for the April-September period this fiscal as against a net profit of Rs 125.21 crore in the first half of last fiscal.