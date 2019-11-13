App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL reports 42% YoY jump in Q2 profit; revenue declines moderately

The total income of the company stood at Rs 6,359.68 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 6,934.06 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on November 13 posted a 42 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 120.95 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 85.24 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

However, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.98 crore for the April-September period this fiscal as against a net profit of Rs 125.21 crore in the first half of last fiscal.

However, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.98 crore for the April-September period this fiscal as against a net profit of Rs 125.21 crore in the first half of last fiscal.

The total income of the company in the first half of the fiscal stood at Rs 11,033.06 crore as compared with Rs 13,050.27 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #BHEL #Results

