BHEL reports 42% YoY jump in Q2 profit; revenue declines moderately

The total income of the company stood at Rs 6,359.68 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 6,934.06 crore a year ago.
State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on November 13 posted a 42 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 120.95 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 85.24 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.
The total income of the company stood at Rs 6,359.68 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 6,934.06 crore a year ago.
However, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.98 crore for the April-September period this fiscal as against a net profit of Rs 125.21 crore in the first half of last fiscal.The total income of the company in the first half of the fiscal stood at Rs 11,033.06 crore as compared with Rs 13,050.27 crore in the year-ago period.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.