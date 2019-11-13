BHEL reports 36% YoY fall in Q2 profit; EBITDA margin improves

Public sector undertaking Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit for the September quarter of FY20 at Rs 118.58 on November 13.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 185.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company profit at Rs 135 crore.

The company's revenue declined 8 percent YoY, coming at Rs 6,225.7 crore for Q2FY20 against Rs 6,779.88 crore in Q2FY19.

EBITDA was Rs 266.9 crore, while EBITDA margin improved at 4.3 percent against 3.5 percent (YoY).