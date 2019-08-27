App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL rallies 10% on orders worth Rs 2,500 crore

Global brokerage HSBC upgraded stock to buy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rallied 10 percent intraday on August 27 after it won orders worth Rs 2,500 crore.

"Valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, the orders have been placed on BHEL by NTPC," the company said, adding the orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems for 13 coal based units at 2,600 MW Korba STPS Stage I, II & Ill in Chhattisgarh and 2,100 MW Ramagundam STPS Stage I & II in Telangana.

The stock was quoting at Rs 54.65, up Rs 4.70, or 9.41 percent on the BSE at 1005 hours IST.

Close

Global brokerage HSBC upgraded stock to buy. It sees near-term weakness in business fundamentals of state-owned power equipment maker BHEL, but it upgraded the stock to buy due to steep correction, and balance sheet strength and long-term growth potential.

related news

However, the global brokerage house slashed price target to Rs 60 from Rs 62 per share after lowering earnings estimate by 1-5 percent on lowered order inflow expectations.

"Downside risks include a continued increase in receivables & lower margins," it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Bharat Heavy Electricals #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.