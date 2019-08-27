BHEL rallies 10% on orders worth Rs 2,500 crore

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rallied 10 percent intraday on August 27 after it won orders worth Rs 2,500 crore.

"Valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, the orders have been placed on BHEL by NTPC," the company said, adding the orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems for 13 coal based units at 2,600 MW Korba STPS Stage I, II & Ill in Chhattisgarh and 2,100 MW Ramagundam STPS Stage I & II in Telangana.

The stock was quoting at Rs 54.65, up Rs 4.70, or 9.41 percent on the BSE at 1005 hours IST.

Global brokerage HSBC upgraded stock to buy. It sees near-term weakness in business fundamentals of state-owned power equipment maker BHEL, but it upgraded the stock to buy due to steep correction, and balance sheet strength and long-term growth potential.

However, the global brokerage house slashed price target to Rs 60 from Rs 62 per share after lowering earnings estimate by 1-5 percent on lowered order inflow expectations.

"Downside risks include a continued increase in receivables & lower margins," it said.