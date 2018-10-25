BHEL Q2 profit jumps 60% to Rs 185 cr on strong operational income; power EBIT falls 36%

State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals has registered a healthy 60.43 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 185.17 crore, driven by strong operational income in industry business.

Profit for the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 115.42 crore.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 6.34 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,779.88 crore on the back of strong growth in industry segment.

Power business in Q2 increased 1.7 percent to Rs 5,153 crore YoY but its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) declined sharply by 36.4 percent, BHEL said.

Industry segment registered a strong 31.7 percent on year increase at Rs 1,453.75 crore with EBIT showing a 3,810 percent YoY increase at Rs 69.6 crore.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 40.7 percent to Rs 240.78 crore and margin expanded by 87 bps to 3.55 percent compared to year-ago.

Other income declined sharply to Rs 151.7 crore during the quarter against Rs 218.5 crore in same period last fiscal.

