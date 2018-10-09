BHEL gains 2% on orders win worth Rs 2,900 crore

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company won orders for emission control equipment from NTPC.

The company has bagged four orders for emission control equipment from NTPC valued at about Rs 2,900 crore.

These orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems for control of SOx emissions at NTPC's 3x660 MW North Karanpura, 2x500 MW Mauda Stage-I, 3x660 MW Barh Stage-I and 2x660 MW Barh Stage-II power projects.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 108.00 and 52-week low Rs 64.50 on 23 January, 2018 and 17 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.19 percent below its 52-week high and 8.53 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:30 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 70, up Rs 0.55, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.