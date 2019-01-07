BHEL gains 2% on commissioning 800 MW supercritical thermal plant in record time

Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added more than 2 percent in the early trade on Monday after company commissioned a 800 MW thermal unit within a record time of 46 months.

The 800 MW set has been commissioned at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO).

BHEL has executed this project on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, which includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, civil works and erection & commissioning of Steam Turbines, Generators, Boiler and associated Auxiliaries and electricals, besides state-of-the-art controls & instrumentation (C&I), Electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) and Balance of Plant (BoP) packages.

At 09:20 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 72.80, up Rs 1.45, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.