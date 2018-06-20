App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL gains 1.5% after Nomura upgrades as stock seems to have bottomed out

BHEL might witness modest growth & profitability recovery, the global research house said, adding its executable order book has improved.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nomura has upgraded state-owned power equipment maker BHEL to Neutral with a target price at Rs 86 per share as the stock price seems to have bottomed out. The stock price gained 1.5 percent intraday on Wednesday.

The company might witness modest growth & profitability recovery, the global research house said, adding its executable order book has improved.

Meanwhile, last week BHEL bagged two orders cumulatively valued at over Rs 125 crore, for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, in Gujarat.

Its profit in the year ended 2017-18 increased sharply by 63 percent to Rs 807 crore compared to previous year. "As a result of strategic initiatives taken, BHEL has registered quantum growth in its profit and order booking in fiscal 2017-18, ending the year with significant traction in growth drivers."

It has recorded a turnover of Rs 27,850 crore, as against Rs 27,740 crore in the previous year.

At 11:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 74.75, up Rs 0.35, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.