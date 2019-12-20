BHEL falls 3% as Morgan Stanley remains bearish, cuts target

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) fell 3 percent intraday on December 20 as Morgan Stanley retained bearish stance on the stock.

While having an underweight rating on the stock and cutting price target to Rs 37 (from Rs 46 earlier), the global brokerage house said it lowered earnings by 22 percent/19 percent for FY21/22 to factor in a tougher macro.

"Power demand has been weak due to industrial and agri sectors. Plant load factors of state plants have contracted sharply," it added.

Last month, CRISIL downgraded rating on the long-term bank facilities of the state-owned power equipment maker to 'AA' from 'AA+' while revising the outlook from 'negative' to 'stable'.

But the rating on the short-term bank facilities reaffirmed at 'A1+, the rating agency had said.

The stock fell more than 21 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 43.70, down Rs 0.75, or 1.69 percent on the BSE at 1058 hours IST.