App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL falls 3% as Morgan Stanley remains bearish, cuts target

Morgan Stanley lowered earnings by 22 percent/19 percent for FY21/22 to factor in a tougher macro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) fell 3 percent intraday on December 20 as Morgan Stanley retained bearish stance on the stock.

While having an underweight rating on the stock and cutting price target to Rs 37 (from Rs 46 earlier), the global brokerage house said it lowered earnings by 22 percent/19 percent for FY21/22 to factor in a tougher macro.

"Power demand has been weak due to industrial and agri sectors. Plant load factors of state plants have contracted sharply," it added.

Close

Last month, CRISIL downgraded rating on the long-term bank facilities of the state-owned power equipment maker to 'AA' from 'AA+' while revising the outlook from 'negative' to 'stable'.

related news

But the rating on the short-term bank facilities reaffirmed at 'A1+, the rating agency had said.

The stock fell more than 21 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 43.70, down Rs 0.75, or 1.69 percent on the BSE at 1058 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Bharat Heavy Electricals #BHEL #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.