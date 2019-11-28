Bharti Infratel share price ends 14% higher after volume spike

Share price of telecom tower infrastructures provider Bharti Infratel jumped over 14 percent on November 28 aided by a spike in volume of more than 1.90 times.

Bharti Infratel is one of the 10 stocks that have seen FY21 EPS upgrades in the last three out of four quarters in the BSE100 list, according to a report from Elara Securities.

Till November 27 close, shares of Bharti Infratel is down 13 percent on BSE in Calendar 2019 against a nearly 14 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Telecom stocks took a beating after the Supreme Court's order on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) last month.