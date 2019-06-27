App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Infratel rises 3% after Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with overweight rating

Morgan Stanley said industry's structure has improved and three operators now dominate telecom sector

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Infratel shares gained 2.6 percent intraday on June 27 after global investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.

The stock was quoting at Rs 276.60, up Rs 5.60, or 2.07 percent on the BSE at 09:49 hours IST.

Morgan Stanley said industry's structure has improved and three operators now dominate telecom sector.

Close

"Airtel's revenue is showing early signs of recovery and in case of Bharti Infratel, large tenancy deletions are done and we are hoping for stability," the brokerage said, adding tariff increase is a key catalyst for stocks and industry repair.

Hence, Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with equal-weight rating on Bharti Airtel and set a price target of Rs 360, implying 4 percent potential upside from current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:19 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Bharti Infratel #Buzzing Stocks

