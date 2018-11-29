App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Enterprises sells Future Retail's shares worth around Rs 300 crore

The shares were bought by Edelweiss group, according to the block deal data available with BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bharti Enterprises on November 29 sold over 57 lakh shares of Future Retail for around Rs 300 crore through open market operations.

The shares were bought by Edelweiss group, according to the block deal data available with BSE.

Bharti disposed of 56.93 lakh shares, amounting to 1.13 percent stake in Kishor Biyani-led Future Retail.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 525.9 translating into a transaction of Rs 299.3 crore.

Edelweiss group firm Ecap Equities bought 16.5 lakh shares worth over Rs 87 crore while Edelweiss special opportunities fund purchased 40.43 lakh shares valuing Rs 212 crore.

Shares of Future Retail closed at Rs 504.25, down by 4.23 percent.

In June, Bharti group entity Cedar Support offloaded 6 percent stake in future retail for Rs 1,697 crore through open market transactions.

Earlier in May 2015, Future Group had acquired Bharti Group's retail business under the EasyDay chain in an all stock deal worth Rs 750 crore to create one of the biggest super market chains. Following the deal Bharti Group's retail business had merged with Future Retail.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:49 pm

tags #Bharti Enterprises #Business #Future Retail #India #Market news

