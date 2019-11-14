App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea share prices fall 3-15%; telecom stocks tumble after DoT asks telcos to clear AGR dues

As per DoT's estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel Group stands at Rs 62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea at Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL at Rs 10,675.18 crore.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom stocks came under pressure on November 14 after the Department of Telecom (DoT) had issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.

The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

Bharti Airtel share prices were down over 3 percent intraday on November 14 and was the top Sensex loser while Bharti Infratel tanked close to 8 percent following the notice.

Close

Vodafone Idea share prices plunged over 16 percent following the news while the company had been in news around the buzz that the company might exit India operations.

related news

The apex court upheld the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation as stipulated by the DoT.

As per the court, all revenues - except for termination fee and roaming charges - will be a part of the AGR. Telcos argue that non-telecom, non-core revenues should not be a part of the AGR.

In the next two weeks, the telecom department will seek the Cabinet's nod on the panel's proposals, the official said. Vodafone's decision to halt further investments in India has also given rise to concern, the official added. According to several reports, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel may file a review petition.

According to an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 trillion.

As per DoT's estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel Group stands at Rs 62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea at Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL at Rs 10,675.18 crore.

At 09:42 hrs, Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 3.08, down Rs 0.62, or 16.76 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 2.90. Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 355.00, down Rs 13.50, or 3.66 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 363.20 and an intraday low of Rs 354.55.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.