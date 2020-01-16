App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL keep BSE Telecom index in the green

The telecom pack settled 0.63 percent up at 1,142.53, with shares of GTL Infra, MTNL and Reliance Communications logging gains up to 5 percent.

The BSE Telecom pack closed in the green on January 16, supported by gains in Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL.

The index remained in the positive territory throughout the session even when the market benchmark Sensex traded lacklustre.

The telecom pack settled 0.63 percent up at 1,142.53, with shares of GTL Infra, MTNL and Reliance Communications logging gains up to 5 percent.

Close

In terms of index contribution, Bharti Airtel emerged at the top, followed by Vodafone Idea, MTNL and GTL Infra, in that order.

related news

Shares of ITI rose over 4 percent, while those of Vindhya Telelinks, Bharti Airtel and OnMobile Global climbed over a percent.

Shares of Vodafone Idea (up 0.50 percent) and Tejas Networks (up 0.43 percent), too, ended in the green.

On the other hand, shares of Sterlite Technologies plunged 4.69 percent, emerging as the top loser of the index. Shares of Bharti Infratel (down 2.24 percent), HFCL (down 1.39 percent) and Optiemus Infracom (down 0.47 percent) also ended as the losers in the index.

The market barometer Sensex closed 60 points, or 0.14 percent), up at 41,932.56. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices finished 0.77 percent and 0.78 percent up, respectively.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #BSE #markets #stocks

