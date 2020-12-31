MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bharti Airtel shares fall 2% after Jio makes domestic calls free from January 1

Reliance Jio Infocomm said it will make domestic calls free from January 1 when interconnect usage charges on such services end.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 01:53 PM IST
Representative image | Source: Unsplash

Representative image | Source: Unsplash

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bharti Airtel fell almost 2 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 31 after Reliance Jio Infocomm said it will make domestic calls free from January 1 when interconnect usage charges (IUC) on such services end.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Read more: Reliance Jio to make domestic calls free from January 1

However, shares of Vodafone Idea jumped almost 7 percent while those of MTNL and Tata Communications rose up to 4 percent.

At 1340 hours, the BSE telecom index was 0.38 percent down at 1,273 with nine stocks in the green and five in the red.

Close

Related stories

Shares of Sterlite Technologies, with a loss of over 2 percent, were the top losers among the pack. Shares of ITI and Reliance Communications ,too, were in the red.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #BSE Telecom #Buzzing Stocks #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Dec 31, 2020 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.