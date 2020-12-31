Bharti Airtel shares fall 2% after Jio makes domestic calls free from January 1

Representative image | Source: Unsplash

Shares of Bharti Airtel fell almost 2 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 31 after Reliance Jio Infocomm said it will make domestic calls free from January 1 when interconnect usage charges (IUC) on such services end.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

However, shares of Vodafone Idea jumped almost 7 percent while those of MTNL and Tata Communications rose up to 4 percent.

At 1340 hours, the BSE telecom index was 0.38 percent down at 1,273 with nine stocks in the green and five in the red.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies, with a loss of over 2 percent, were the top losers among the pack. Shares of ITI and Reliance Communications ,too, were in the red.

Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.