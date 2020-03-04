Bharti Airtel shares climb 2% as it pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt

Shares of Bharti Airtel climbed over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on March 4 after the company paid Rs 1,950 crore to the government towards deferred spectrum dues.

A PTI report on March 3 said Bharti Airtel had made the payment of Rs 1,950 crore to the telecom department towards its deferred spectrum dues.

Deferred spectrum dues are mainly the installment payments that are made by telecom players for airwaves bought in the past auctions and are separate from their AGR liabilities.

Meanwhile, a CNBC-TV18 report said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon issue fresh notices to telecom companies seeking an explanation on the significant differences between the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payment made by telcos and calculation done by the department.

“Except Tata Teleservices, no other telecom company has submitted documents explaining the calculation of payment made to the DoT for AGR dues,” sources told CNBCTV18.

Telecom companies like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel are yet to furnish documents supporting payment of Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 18,004 crore, respectively, as AGR dues.

Shares of Bharti Airtel traded 1.27 percent up at Rs 527.80 on BSE around 10:45 hours.