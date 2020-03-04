App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel shares climb 2% as it pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt

A PTI report on March 3 said Bharti Airtel had made the payment of Rs 1,950 crore to the telecom department towards its deferred spectrum dues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bharti Airtel climbed over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on March 4 after the company paid Rs 1,950 crore to the government towards deferred spectrum dues.

A PTI report on March 3 said Bharti Airtel had made the payment of Rs 1,950 crore to the telecom department towards its deferred spectrum dues.

Deferred spectrum dues are mainly the installment payments that are made by telecom players for airwaves bought in the past auctions and are separate from their AGR liabilities.

Close

Meanwhile, a CNBC-TV18 report said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon issue fresh notices to telecom companies seeking an explanation on the significant differences between the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payment made by telcos and calculation done by the department.

related news

“Except Tata Teleservices, no other telecom company has submitted documents explaining the calculation of payment made to the DoT for AGR dues,” sources told CNBCTV18.

Telecom companies like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel are yet to furnish documents supporting payment of Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 18,004 crore, respectively, as AGR dues.

Shares of Bharti Airtel traded 1.27 percent up at Rs 527.80 on BSE around 10:45 hours.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.