Bharti Airtel share price hits 52-week high, on course to extend gains into third session in a row

Bharti Airtel share price climbed 1.5 percent in the morning trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 507.50 on the BSE on January 20.

If the stock ends the day in the green, it will be its third consecutive session of gains.

The stock has been on an upward trajectory after the Supreme Court on December 16 dismissed a petition seeking a review of its judgment on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

The top court dismissed the review petitions filed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices and state-owned telecom infrastructure services provider RailTel against its October 24 order.

In its order on the longstanding AGR-liability case, the court had ruled in favour of the Department of Telecommunications and ordered the telecom companies to pay their AGR liabilities within three months of the judgment date, which is January 23.

Brokerages and analysts, however, remain bullish on Bharti Airtel even after the AGR setback.

"The fundraising will help Bharti keep gearing levels in check," UBS said.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in a report, said the development is a net positive for Bharti Airtel. "Upside from further consolidation will more than makeup for the AGR payout impact for Bharti. Our valuation for Bharti had already assumed 100 percent upfront payment of AGR liabilities," Kotak said.

Bharti Airtel, on January 19, announced Rs 179 prepaid bundle that packs in a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

The pack has a validity of 28 days and is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets.

The insurance cover is available to customers aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test, it said.

The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request, it added.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, said the prepaid bundles with built-in term insurance plans have got a positive response and encouraged the company to take the solution even deeper to the masses.