Bharti Airtel share price gains despite dismal Q2 numbers; UBS retains buy

Telecom major Bharti Airtel share prices were up over a percent in the morning trade on November 15. The company posted a massive loss of Rs 23,044.9 crore in Q2FY20, dented by exceptional loss for license fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC) especially after unfavourable verdict from Supreme Court on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

It reported a loss of Rs 2,866 crore in the June quarter and a profit of Rs 118.8 crore in the year-ago period. An exceptional loss for the quarter stood at Rs 30,711 crore against Rs 144.9 crore in June quarter, the company said.

"Exceptional charge during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was Rs 22,394.4 crore (net of tax) which comprises of a charge on account of license fee and SUC of Rs 16,815 crore and Rs 11,635 crore respectively; accelerated depreciation on 3G network equipment / operating costs on network re-farming and up-gradation program, incremental provision mainly pertaining to customary indemnities to a clutch of investors of Airtel Africa plc determined on the basis of methodology settled prior to listing and credit pertaining to re-assessment of levies based on a recent judgement of Rs 751.5 crore, Rs 3,063.5 crore and Rs

1,554 crore respectively," the company said in its BSE filing.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 5.2 percent QoQ (up 41 percent YoY) to Rs 8,936.3 crore in quarter ended in September. The margin expanded to 42.3 percent during the quarter, up 130bps sequentially and 1,080bps YoY.

Bharti Airtel expressed doubt about its ability to carry on operations in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's judgement on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

"The Group will require significant additional financing to discharge its obligations under the Court Judgement; the management's actions include, inter alia, accessing diversified sources of finance," it stated in a release.

"The Group has an established track record of accessing diversified sources of finance across markets and currencies. However, there can be no assurance of the success of management's plans to access additional sources of finance to the extent required, on terms acceptable to Group, and to raise these amounts in a timely manner. This represents a material uncertainty whereby, it may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, and accordingly may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern," the company added.

However, global research firms have a mixed view on the stock price after its dismal Q2 numbers.

UBS: Maintain buy call

UBS has maintained a buy call with a target of Rs 415 per share as the company accelerated invstment in 4G. Excluding one-offs, the company reported net loss of Rs 1,100 crore. The firm is of the view that Bharti Airtel has defended solid market share backed by strong spectrum bank.

Trading at FY21e 9x EV/EBITDA, UBS believes that Bharti Airtel is attractively valued.

Credit Suisse: Maintain neutral call

Credit Suisse has maintained a neutral call on the stock but has raised target to Rs 380 from Rs 370 per share. EBITDA of 6 percent was ahead of estimates due to beat in India mobile business. The firm is of the view that regulatory headwinds is likely to remain an overhang in the near term.

At 09:34 hrs, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 368.40, up Rs 5.75, or 1.59 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 381.25 and an intraday low of Rs 354.40.